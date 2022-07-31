KSP investigating deadly crash in Rockcastle County

KSP
KSP
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly crash in Rockcastle County.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officials responded to a three-car crash on KY-461 Lake Cumberland Road. One person was killed in the crash.

According to police, 22-year-old Austin R. Smith and four passengers were traveling east on Level Green Road.

Smith, the driver of the 2013 White Hyundai, tried to cross KY-461 onto Blue Springs Road.

Police said Smith did not stop at a stop sign and collided with a Gold, 2000 Ford F-150.

46-year-old Burford W. Raider was the driver of the Ford F-150.

Because of the collision, Smith and two passengers were taken to Rockcastle Regional Hospital. A third passenger did not seek medical treatment, and the fourth passenger was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Raider was also airlifted to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital, but he was later released.

Austin Smith later died from his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the Rockcastle Regional Hospital by the Rockcastle County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy is scheduled for Smith in Frankfort at the state medical office.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letcher County flooding
Sheriff: Curfew in effect until further notice in Letcher County
Hundreds of families have lost their homes to the flash floods in eastern Kentucky.
Death toll increases to three in Perry County, all were identified
A new Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region from 8 a.m. Sunday until 8 a.m. Monday.
New Flood Watch issued, more heavy rain on the way to wrap up July
Mega Millions
Kentucky native wins $1 million from Mega Millions
Officials with Appalachian Regional Healthcare said 61 employees in southeast Kentucky have...
Several ARH employees unaccounted for following floods

Latest News

Water rescue
WATCH: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, Kentucky Guards save 5 from flooding home
Water rescue
Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, Kentucky Guards rescuing helicopter
Gov. Beshear
WATCH: Governor Andy Beshear visits Eastern Kentucky following deadly flash flooding
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 26, more bodies recovered