KSP investigating deadly crash in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly crash in Rockcastle County.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officials responded to a three-car crash on KY-461 Lake Cumberland Road. One person was killed in the crash.

According to police, 22-year-old Austin R. Smith and four passengers were traveling east on Level Green Road.

Smith, the driver of the 2013 White Hyundai, tried to cross KY-461 onto Blue Springs Road.

Police said Smith did not stop at a stop sign and collided with a Gold, 2000 Ford F-150.

46-year-old Burford W. Raider was the driver of the Ford F-150.

Because of the collision, Smith and two passengers were taken to Rockcastle Regional Hospital. A third passenger did not seek medical treatment, and the fourth passenger was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Raider was also airlifted to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital, but he was later released.

Austin Smith later died from his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the Rockcastle Regional Hospital by the Rockcastle County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy is scheduled for Smith in Frankfort at the state medical office.

