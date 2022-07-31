Kentucky Basketball announces open practice fundraiser for flood relief

Lance Ware. Dontaie Allen. TyTy Washington. CJ Fredrick. Oscar Tshiebwe. Keion Brooks Jr. Bryce Hopkins. Daimion Collins. Sahvir Wheeler. Brennan Canada. Practice on July 7. Photos by Chet White | UK Athletics
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats have announced a plan to raise money for those affected by catastrophic flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Kentucky men’s basketball will host an open practice on Tuesday, August 2nd at Rupp Arena at 6:30 p.m.

Fans are asked to make a donation to the American Red Cross as admission to the practice.

