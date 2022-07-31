Kentucky Basketball announces open practice fundraiser for flood relief

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats have announced a plan to raise money for those affected by catastrophic flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Kentucky men’s basketball will host an open practice on Tuesday, August 2nd at Rupp Arena at 6:30 p.m.

Fans are asked to make a donation to the American Red Cross as admission to the practice.

