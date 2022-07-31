Hazard High School becomes drop off and pickup site for flood relief donations

Hazard High School
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard high School has become another flood relief donation and pickup site for the people of Perry County and beyond.

Those with the Hazard High School relief efforts say they have given out hundreds of cases of water on Sunday.

The school’s Youth Service Coordinator Helen Williams said she is amazed by how much support they have received in this time of need.

”The outpouring from our community and just people outside of the community, we’ve even had people, friends of mine from California have sent in money for us,” said Williams. “Its just us coming together, its what we do. Perry proud and Appalachian strong.”

Williams added if you are interested in donating items, you can call Judge Alexander’s office at (60) 439-3699 or Hazard High School at (606) 436-3711.

As of now, Williams said they are in need of cleaning supplies and anything else that can help clean up mud left behind from the flood.

