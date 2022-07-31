Gov. Andy Beshear tours flood torn Eastern. Ky counties

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear made stops in hard hit Perry, Knott and Letcher counties on Sunday.

He talked with reporters, local leaders and got a close look at the devastation left behind from the deadly flooding.

On Saturday, President Joe Biden added individual assistance from FEMA to the major disaster declaration Governor Beshear approved.

”That is the fastest that I have seen individual assistance granted to a community after disaster, we’re grateful, but it is also desperately needed,” Beshear said. “We gotta admit the family’s are going to need even more on top.”

The governor said as of Sunday, 28 people are confirmed dead, but they are finding more bodies. Some families are even trying to find their loved ones. The state does not have a firm number of people missing.

“If I can give people just a glimmer of hope, we did find a lot of people in the west that we feared the worst for. “As cell phone coverage picked up in the days that followed, we found a lot of people that we reunited with their families, and boy we are praying.”

In Knott and Perry County, leaders discussed running water access. The governor said many systems were wiped out.

”We have water coming in from the Floyd County side, but they’re not allowing us to fill our tanks up yet,” said City of Hindman Mayor Tracy Neice. “We have a few people who do have water, the Knott County side, they are charging their tanks up before they can release it to us.”

Leaders said if you want to donate, you can donate water to donation centers or money to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.

”These people need a place to stay, they need a hotel room, they may need to rent a car to get back to work,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander. “That’s why they need that.”

WYMT confirmed six flood related deaths Sunday. These numbers are not included in the official number released by the governor. The death toll sits at 28.

Perry County - 4

Letcher County - 1

Breathitt County - 1

