Flooding in McRoberts leaves locals shocked and scared

McRoberts Flood
McRoberts Flood(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes collided with homes, vehicles slammed into guardrails and more images of destruction are visible in McRoberts, a small community in Letcher County.

The damage is so bad that it leaves locals speechless.

“Look at this, look at this home,” McRoberts local Amanda Smith said while looking at houses covered in mud.

Houses were moved almost the length of a football field from their original location, leaving people floating inside with them.

“Okay see this empty lot right here? There was a blue double wide that had burnt down I think back in the spring. But see it washed it completely down here. You see it down there?” Smith said while pointing at a blue double wide that had collided with another home almost 100 yards away.

With rain still falling at times, locals fear the worst may be yet to come.

“There’s a lot of mudslides. There’s abandoned mines all around us. So these mines are overflowing with water and causing these floods and mudslides,” Smith said in fear that a mudslide might take her house.

Anyone wishing to donate supplies to the McRoberts community is encouraged to bring supplies to the McRoberts Community Center.

