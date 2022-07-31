Five Eastern Ky. counties can apply for FEMA assistance following historic flooding

Flooding aftermath in Letcher Co. Ky.
Flooding aftermath in Letcher Co. Ky.(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - If you live in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher or Perry counties, and were impacted by severe flooding and mudslides that started on July 26, 2022, you can apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

Homeowners and renters in those counties can apply online, by phone or on the FEMA app.

Here is what you need to have:

• A current phone number where you can be contacted

• Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

• Your Social Security number

• A general list of damage and losses

• Banking information if you choose direct deposit

• If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

A news release from FEMA states:

You can apply by calling 800-621-3362 or online here.

