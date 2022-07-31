FAA issues temporary flight restriction over Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Federal Aviation Association announced Sunday that it would be extending its temporary flight restriction order over the skies of Eastern Kentucky.

The FAA’s order, which includes drones and other UAV operations, is to assure safety for aerial searches of flood zones.

The order covers 35 nautical miles in Hazard, Ky.

The order is set to expire on Aug. 2, 2022. For specific coordinates click here.

