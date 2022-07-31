EKY animal shelter prepares for influx of stray and misplaced animals following flood

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter in Hazard has been without power and water since Thursday.

Those with the shelter said they have relied on the help of numerous rescue groups to transport animals out of the shelter.

Shelter staff member Minnie Owsley said they have been working to transport their pre-flood population to make room for stray and misplaced animals.

”We’ve been talking with some people who have been through it before and according to all their advice, over the next few days, once the people recovery part slows down, we’re gonna start getting a lot of the stray animals,” said Owsley.

Owsley said she and the rest of the shelter’s staff and volunteers are grateful for the donations they have received from the community.

They plan to take these donations to some of the collection sites to help the other pet owners impacted by the flood.

The shelter’s Board Chairman Tammy Noble said they are still asking for volunteers to help clean up after the animals.

