Eastern Ky. sheriff sends warning to those planning to loot

Perry County Sheriff's Office
Perry County Sheriff's Office(None)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for looting Thursday night after historic flooding hit.

Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said it happened in the Lower Lost Creek area. The people involved were taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail. He said our communities are hurting and his office will not tolerate this type of activity.

“If you’re trying to take advantage of people in this situation, we’re going to find you, we’re going to hunt you down, we’re going to lock you up,” he said. “We’re going to put you to jail, and let the criminal justice and our prosecutors will not have mercy on anyone taking advantage of people.”

Sheriff Engle said there is not an actual charge for looting, but it is considered theft, which is a misdemeanor. He said his deputies are patrolling the hardest hit communities, especially at night.

If you think someone is looting, you are asked to call 911.

