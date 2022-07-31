East Perry Elementary School fulfills various needs for flooding victims

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A space normally used for learning is now being used for serving.

“Immediately, when we heard of the damage, we knew that we had to do something for the people that were hit hardest in the community,” said Jonathan Jett, Perry County Schools Superintendent.

In just a few days, those at East Perry Elementary School have put back to school prep on hold to help the devastated communities in our area.

“There has been no separation,” said Jody Maggard, coordinator of the East Perry flood relief efforts. “There is no ‘we are going to do this for this group,’ or ‘we are going to do this for that group,’ its everyone coming together and saying, ‘we’re gonna do it for everyone.’”

The Perry County School System is offering food, water, clothing, cleaning supplies and other essentials at East Perry and offering an emergency shelter at West Perry Elementary.

“And we’re taking supplies out,” said Jett. “Some people can’t get out or are blocked and they walk and meet the volunteers that are delivering stuff, and its sad. Its sad to see people trying to put their lives back together.”

East Perry has even partnered with World Central Kitchen, an organization dedicated to feeding those impacted by disaster.

“Yesterday, our first meal out of here was soup beans and cornbread and we made sure that the cornbread didn’t have sugar in it because that’s how Eastern Kentuckians love their cornbread,” said Dan Abrams, activation manager for World Central Kitchen. “We really want to provide a smile to peoples face and some comfort when there’s so much uncertainty in their life.”

Although relief coordinators are happy with the community support, they need the momentum to keep going.

“I guess my biggest thing is... we need the supplies to keep coming,” said Maggard.

Those behind the flood relief efforts at East Perry Elementary said they are working with local leaders to relocate their distribution site so kids can go back to school with ease in the upcoming weeks.

