Curfew issued for Breathitt County, sheriff says

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan tells WYMT the county will be under a curfew due to looters.

He said the curfew begins Sunday night.

Until the curfew is lifted, it is from 10:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. daily.

He said emergency personnel and those with medical emergencies are allowed to travel.

He told WYMT he does not know how long the curfew will last.

