Curfew issued for Breathitt County, sheriff says

(Pixabay)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan tells WYMT the county will be under a curfew due to looters.

He said the curfew begins Sunday night.

Until the curfew is lifted, it is from 10:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. daily.

He said emergency personnel and those with medical emergencies are allowed to travel.

He told WYMT he does not know how long the curfew will last.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letcher County flooding
Sheriff: Curfew in effect until further notice in Letcher County
A new Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region from 8 a.m. Sunday until 8 a.m. Monday.
New Flood Watch issued, more heavy rain on the way to wrap up July
Hundreds of families have lost their homes to the flash floods in eastern Kentucky.
Death toll increases to three in Perry County, all were identified
Mega Millions
Kentucky native wins $1 million from Mega Millions
Flooding aftermath in Letcher Co. Ky.
Five Eastern Ky. counties can apply for FEMA assistance following historic flooding

Latest News

Beshear visits EKY
Beshear visits EKY
Gov. Andy Beshear tours flood torn Eastern. Ky counties
Gov. Andy Beshear tours flood torn Eastern. Ky counties
Donations
Looking for resources? Here is where people affected by flooding can go
Hazard High School
Hazard High School becomes drop off and pickup site for flood relief donations