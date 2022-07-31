Appalachian Apparel Co. raises funds for flooding victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Apparel Company in Hazard is raising money for flood relief. In fact, the amount raised in 48 hours left the owner of the company shocked.

The store is raising funds by selling t-shirts. Owner Joey McKenney said they raised $75,000 in 48 hours.

He said he has been in contact with city and county leaders, along with the Foundation For Appalachian Kentucky, on how to get money to those who need it.

“We want to make sure that the money is going to the immediate needs of the people, to put the money in the hands for these people, to start rebuilding,” he said. “You know, doing whatever they can, as quick as they can.

McKenney said he will keep the fundraiser open until orders slow down.

You can order one here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.