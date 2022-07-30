‘You just want to sit down and cry. It’s difficult’ Knott County judge-executive reacts to historic flooding

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Our crew caught up with Knott County Judge Executive Jeff Dobson as he surveyed the damage to his community on Friday. He says while staying strong is not always easy, there is always someone out there who has it worse.

“You feel like breaking down and you feel like giving up, but we have to stay strong for our people, for our county, and be there for them in a time of need,” Dobson said.

Flood water destroyed Dobson’s own home. He said his family can repair and build back. Many others have lost everything.

“You know we want to stay strong for them, do what we can for them, to build back, and we’re going to build back together and build back stronger,” Dobson said.

While cleanup is underway, crews are still counting the dead. The loss of lives is what impacts the county leader the most.

“Material things can be rebuilt but the devastation of losing lives ... it’s heartbreaking,” He said.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Andy Beshear confirms 16 dead, including children, after severe flooding
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Drone video shows devastation from flooding in Eastern Kentucky
Knott Co. Coroner confirms three more flood-related deaths, state total now 19
Family members tell WYMT Walter Hinkle was one of two victims killed in the flooding in Clay...
Family identifies one of the victims killed by flooding in Clay County
Officials with Appalachian Regional Healthcare said 61 employees in southeast Kentucky have...
Several ARH employees unaccounted for following floods

Latest News

You can take your donation items to either the London or Somerset location on Saturday or...
Two furniture store locations taking up donations to bring to flood victims
Knott Judge
Knott Judge Executive Reacts to Flooding - 11 p.m.
Sexton's Cars
Sexton's Used Cars destroyed by flooding - 11 p.m.
Search and rescue efforts ongoing across the mountains, at least 24 people dead as of Friday