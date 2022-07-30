‘You just want to sit down and cry. It’s difficult’ Knott County judge-executive reacts to historic flooding

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Our crew caught up with Knott County Judge Executive Jeff Dobson as he surveyed the damage to his community on Friday. He says while staying strong is not always easy, there is always someone out there who has it worse.

“You feel like breaking down and you feel like giving up, but we have to stay strong for our people, for our county, and be there for them in a time of need,” Dobson said.

Flood water destroyed Dobson’s own home. He said his family can repair and build back. Many others have lost everything.

“You know we want to stay strong for them, do what we can for them, to build back, and we’re going to build back together and build back stronger,” Dobson said.

While cleanup is underway, crews are still counting the dead. The loss of lives is what impacts the county leader the most.

“Material things can be rebuilt but the devastation of losing lives ... it’s heartbreaking,” He said.

