WKCB staff remain optimistic following station flooding

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - For those at the WKCB Radio Station in Knott County, flooding outside of their studio was relatively common.

“The closest it had ever gotten was to the first step, but it had never gotten past the first step and we were several steps off the ground, so I wasn’t really concerned,” said Randy Thompson, General Manager of WKCB.

But nothing could have prepared Thompson for the flooding devastated the area Thursday morning.

“It had gotten about four feet inside our studios and destroyed about everything,” said Thompson.

Thousands of dollars in equipment is now ruined, along with a building that is now inoperable.

“This is the only station in this county, its as devastating as anything else here is and any other service is destroyed, basically,” said Russell Laferty, an engineer at WKCB.

Through the wreckage, Thompson said he can’t help but feel grateful.

“I lost stuff, its stuff. It can be replaced and it will be eventually,” said Thompson. “But a lot of the stuff, we don’t need, you know, we have friends and families and people that have lost loved ones and children. So, my loss pales in comparison.”

For everyone at WKCB, the listeners are still on the forefront of everyone’s minds.

“Right now, we’re doing what we can, the best we can, but we’re hoping to improve very soon,” added Thompson.

Thompson said he is working to assemble a temporary studio inside his home for the station to continue operation. In the meantime, you can keep up with the station through the WKCB Facebook page.

