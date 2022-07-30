WATCH: Governor Andy Beshear gives an update on Eastern Kentucky flooding, confirms 25 dead

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Search and Rescue efforts continue across the mountains following historic flooding during the last week of July.

Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on Saturday. He confirmed the death toll stood at 25. Governor Beshear said the number will likely increase.

The Governor added it could take “weeks” to find all of the victims.

Governor Andy Beshear referred to the flooding as “the worst he has seen since becoming governor” during a flyover of Perry County Friday.

You can watch the entire update from Governor Beshear here:

You can find information on how to report missing people to your regional State Police post here.

The situation on the ground is different from county to county, and we will update you as information becomes available.

If you would like to donate or get involved in efforts to help those impacted, you can follow the link listed here.

If you or someone you know is in need of shelter or supplies, you can find a list of shelter locations here.

