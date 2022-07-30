WATCH: Governor Andy Beshear gives an update on Eastern Kentucky flooding, confirms 25 dead

Gov. Beshear
Gov. Beshear(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Search and Rescue efforts continue across the mountains following historic flooding during the last week of July.

Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on Saturday. He confirmed the death toll stood at 25. Governor Beshear said the number will likely increase.

The Governor added it could take “weeks” to find all of the victims.

Governor Andy Beshear referred to the flooding as “the worst he has seen since becoming governor” during a flyover of Perry County Friday.

You can watch the entire update from Governor Beshear here:

You can find information on how to report missing people to your regional State Police post here.

The situation on the ground is different from county to county, and we will update you as information becomes available.

If you would like to donate or get involved in efforts to help those impacted, you can follow the link listed here.

If you or someone you know is in need of shelter or supplies, you can find a list of shelter locations here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Andy Beshear confirms 16 dead, including children, after severe flooding
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Drone video shows devastation from flooding in Eastern Kentucky
Officials with Appalachian Regional Healthcare said 61 employees in southeast Kentucky have...
Several ARH employees unaccounted for following floods
Knott Co. Coroner confirms three more flood-related deaths, state total now 19
Family members tell WYMT Walter Hinkle was one of two victims killed in the flooding in Clay...
Family identifies one of the victims killed by flooding in Clay County

Latest News

Mega Millions
Kentucky native wins $1 million from Mega Millions
(Source: MGN)
Thousands without power following devastating flooding
Popular food truck providing free food for flood victims Sunday in Hindman
Perry County Flea Market Donations - Lucy
Unlikely location bringing people together for flood donations