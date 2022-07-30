Unlikely location bringing people together for flood donations

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 12:58 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Support is pouring in from all across the state and beyond. In Perry County, the Hazard Flea Market turned into a drop off for donations this week.

Folks affected by the flooding spent Friday picking up supplies.

For one woman whose loved ones lost nearly everything, she is thankful for a community that is so quick to help.

“I’m blessed because my home is still standing even though it’s filled with mud. The last two days I’ve worked my butt off, but there’s so many people that don’t have homes. It’s real and it’s crazy,” Helen Daniels said.

While most donations are from various people in the community, many organizations from surrounding counties are showing up with money and other supplies to show their support.

Organizers of the event said they will be at the Flea Market all weekend.

