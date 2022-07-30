Two furniture store locations taking up donations to bring to flood victims

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Some folks not affected by this week’s flooding are doing their best to gather needed items to take to those who have lost everything.

The Kemper Home Furnishings locations in London and Somerset will take donations of everything from water and non-perishable food items to cleaning supplies and tools.

You can see the complete list of what they are asking for below.

Here is a list of items the London and Somerset stores need by noon on Monday, August 1st. (Kemper Home Furnishings Facebook)

They will be open from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday. They are typically closed on Sunday, but you can message the Facebook page to see if they will be able to come to the store to pick up your donations.

You can also drop off items from 9 a.m. until noon on Monday.

If you can’t make it out to the store, but still want to help by donating money, you can do that here.

