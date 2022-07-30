Sheriff: Curfew in effect until further notice in Letcher County

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office announced a curfew will start Saturday night and last until further notice.

The curfew will be enforced from midnight to 6 a.m.

Exceptions were made for people traveling for work, medical emergencies and first responders.

A curfew for off-road vehicles (4 wheelers, side by sides, etc.) will be from dark until daylight.

“We will NOT tolerate anyone taking advantage of our already vulnerable community. We have lost enough! We are better than this,” a post read on the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Officials said call 911 if you see anyone looting.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.