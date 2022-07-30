Search and rescue efforts ongoing across the mountains, at least 24 people dead as of Friday

(WYMT) - Search and Rescue efforts are underway across the mountains following historic flooding during the last week of July.

As of Friday, July 29, there were at least 24 deaths across several counties. Those totals could climb much higher by the time waters recede.

Governor Andy Beshear referred to the flooding as “the worst he has seen since becoming governor” during a flyover of Perry County Friday.

Departments from across the Commonwealth and beyond are coming together to help those impacted. The Kentucky National Guard is even using helicopters for rescues in otherwise inaccessible areas.

You can find information on how to report missing people to your regional State Police post here.

The situation on the ground is different from county to county, and we will update you as information becomes available.

If you would like to donate or get involved in efforts to help those impacted, you can follow the links listed here.

If you or someone you know is in need of shelter or supplies, you can find a list of shelter locations here.

