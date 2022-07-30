President Joe Biden adds individual disaster assistance for EKY counties

Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over Ky. State Road 15 in Jackson, Ky., to pick up people stranded by the floodwaters Thursday, July 28, 2022.(Timothy D. Easley | AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - President Biden has added individual assistance to the major disaster declaration issued for several Eastern Kentucky counties on Friday, July 29.

Those living in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher, or Perry Counties that have been impacted by flooding can call 1 (800) 621-FEMA (3362) or visit https://disasterassistance.gov

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Andy Beshear confirms 16 dead, including children, after severe flooding
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Drone video shows devastation from flooding in Eastern Kentucky
Officials with Appalachian Regional Healthcare said 61 employees in southeast Kentucky have...
Several ARH employees unaccounted for following floods
Knott Co. Coroner confirms three more flood-related deaths, state total now 19
Family members tell WYMT Walter Hinkle was one of two victims killed in the flooding in Clay...
Family identifies one of the victims killed by flooding in Clay County

Latest News

MCHC Whitesburg flooding
MCHC Whitesburg location devastated by flooding
A new Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region from 8 a.m. Sunday until 8 a.m. Monday.
New Flood Watch issued, more heavy rain on the way to wrap up July
Hundreds of families have lost their homes to the flash floods in eastern Kentucky.
Death toll increases to three in Perry County, all were identified
Letcher County flooding
Sheriff: Curfew in effect until further notice in Letcher County