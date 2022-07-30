Popular food truck providing free food for flood victims Sunday in Hindman

(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 1:26 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Those who are living in flood-ravaged Knott County will be treated to a hot meal later this weekend.

The crew with Junior’s Hibachi will be set up Sunday afternoon from 12-4 p.m. at the Hindman Quick Stop Tobacco Outlet. They are planning on offering free chicken and rice meals to as many as they can before they run out of food.

They will also bring some clothing, water, cleaning supplies and nonperishable food items to hand out to those who need it.

If you have anything you would like to donate, you are asked to bring it to the trailer at 11 a.m. Sunday.

