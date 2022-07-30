New Flood Watch issued, more heavy rain on the way to wrap up July

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a short, but much-needed break, rain is back to wrap up the weekend and the month.

Tonight

Thankfully, the rest of the evening should stay fairly calm. As we get deeper into the night, the clouds will start to increase and the rain chances pick up. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday and Monday

A new Flood Watch was issued Saturday afternoon for most of the region. It starts Sunday morning at 8 and ends, at least for now, Monday morning at 8. You all know what this region has gone through this week. I’m afraid the rain of the next couple of days could absolutely compound the issue.

Models are showing and general 1-3″ of additional rain through Tuesday and that could make an already bad situation that much worse. I know a lot of you are still without power and may not be able to charge your phones that often if at all, so please let your neighbors that you all need to stay vigilant the next few days. Being observant could save your life. We’ve already lost far too many.

Keep a close eye on those creeks and streams. If you see them start rising with heavy rain and you are able, get to higher ground. I mean it. If you come across someone who is not able or may not have a ride, stop and pick them up too. If you have a way to get alerts, then make sure you do that. The ground is already saturated, so this could go downhill real fast in the areas that have already been devastated by flooding if we get much more.

Thankfully, by Tuesday, the rain should become more scattered. Here we go again! Hang in there!

