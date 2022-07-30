MCHC Whitesburg location devastated by flooding

Whitesburg, Ky. (WKYT) - The flooding on Thursday morning not only left people without their homes in Letcher County, but also without medication they need to survive.

To make matters worse, many healthcare offices were damaged from the flooding in the area, making access to medicine scarce.

Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation is “one/tenth” opened at their Whitesburg location, as they try to serve patients while dealing with their own damage.

“The entire clinic was covered with a layer of water and mud,” MCHC director of clinical services Van Breeding said.

Breeding said the water destroyed millions of dollars worth of equipment. The chiropractic center they opened just three months ago had five feet of flood water rush through.

“You can see how high the water was on the line, on the walls,” MCHC CEO Mike Caudill said.

Even the food truck that they use to serve patients during disasters was washed away into the river.

“That’s in the main river. Obviously the river is a lot further down, you can see all the damage how high it was,” Caudill said.

Caudill also said their Isom and Hindman locations were severely damaged.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.