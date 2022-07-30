Looking for resources? Here is where people affected by flooding can go

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Many people across Eastern Kentucky were affected by devastating flooding early Thursday morning.

You can find local shelters here.

The Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce shared a list of flood relief resources. You can see that list here.

Here is a list of resources and donation drop-off/pick-up locations in our hardest-hit counties:

GOODWILL INDUSTRIES OF KENTUCKY:

Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund:

THE SALVATION ARMY:

Officials with The Salvation Army will deliver 250 meals to a shelter in Wolfe County on Saturday.

A location will also be set up in Jackson to serve food, drinks, snacks and provide emotional and spiritual care to survivors and first responders.

On Sunday, 150 meals will be delivered to people sheltered at Jenny Wiley State Park Lodge in Prestonsburg.

To make a donation to their relief effort, you can click here or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (800-725-2769). Officials said 100% of disaster donations go to help the relief efforts.

KENTUCKY DEPARTMENT FOR MEDICAID SERVICES:

For health care resources and support, including medications:

People in a 1915c HCBS waiver program should call (844) 784-5614 or email 1915cWaiverHelpDesk@ky.gov. For HCBS waiver pharmacy help, call Magellan at 1-800-635-2570.

If you have a Managed Care Organization (MCO) such as Aetna, Anthem, Humana, Passport by Molina, UnitedHealthcare or WellCare, you should call your MCO member services listed on your member card for help or dial the following numbers:

Aetna: 1-855-300-5528

Anthem: 1-855-690-7784

Humana: 1-800-444-9137

Passport by Molina: 1-800-578-0603

WellCare: 1-877-389-9457

UnitedHealthcare: 1-866-293-1796

For MCO pharmacy help, call MedImpact at (800) 210-7628

PERRY COUNTY:

Items can be dropped off at East Perry Elementary School and the Hazard Flea Market.

CLAY COUNTY:

Items can be dropped off at Tim Short Chevrolet of Manchester.

FLOYD COUNTY:

Items can be dropped off at The Mountain Muse and the Floyd County Community Center

LETCHER COUNTY:

Items can be dropped off at The General Store, Neon Volunteer Fire Department, Isom Old Golden Oak Office at Big Blue Boulevard, Isom Stop and Go, The old Pine Mountain Outfitters (next to Pine Mountain Grill), Blackey Missionary Baptist Church, McRobert Community Center Letcher Central High School and Childers Oil Office

PIKE COUNTY:

Items can be dropped off at Pikeville United Methodist Church, CC Belle, AppCycled 242, East Kentucky Dream Center and Faith Life Market.

Cleaning supplies and/or water can be donated at the Pike Central High School Football Field House.

PULASKI COUNTY:

Donations can be dropped off at 5th Quarter Wedding Chapel in Somerset on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. No clothes are being accepted at this location at this time.

We will update this story with more information when it is available.

