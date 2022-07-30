Letcher County Central High School accepting flood victims and donations

letcher high school flood relief
letcher high school flood relief(Chandler Wilcox)
By Chandler Wilcox and Keaton Hall
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Volunteers from across the county have gathered at Letcher County Central High School to help support flood victims in any way they can.

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

The high school is offering water, food, clothing, diapers, hygiene products and more to those in need.

“We’re here making sure we can get everybody. We still got people in the community that can’t get out. They’re calling in, and they’re hungry. We got a lot of need here, but there’s a lot of love in our county, and there’s not another county that I’d rather live in than here.” Said Letcher County Central High School Principal Scottie Billiter.

Many volunteers fought the flood waters themselves and helped rescue others.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s unbelievable. From rescuing people out of their homes through the floods to seeing the need. Seeing the people coming up here covered in mud. The only thing they own is the muddy clothes on their back.” Said Jamie Hatton, Letcher County Attorney.

One of the victims there to get supplies was Glen Maxie and his family. Glen physically held his truck from hitting his house for two hours.

“For two hours, the water up to our waist, I was scared.” Said Maxie.

Glen says the impact has left him beyond tears.

“I’ve cried so much. Can’t do it no more.” He said.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off supplies at Letcher County Central High School or at Cane Kitchen. Both are in Whitesburg.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Andy Beshear confirms 16 dead, including children, after severe flooding
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Drone video shows devastation from flooding in Eastern Kentucky
Officials with Appalachian Regional Healthcare said 61 employees in southeast Kentucky have...
Several ARH employees unaccounted for following floods
Knott Co. Coroner confirms three more flood-related deaths, state total now 19
Family members tell WYMT Walter Hinkle was one of two victims killed in the flooding in Clay...
Family identifies one of the victims killed by flooding in Clay County

Latest News

The most severe damage our in the area says they saw is at Buckhorn Elementary School. The...
School officials tour flood ravaged Buckhorn Elementary School
Knott County Sportsplex
Knott County Sportsplex transforms into collection site and shelter for flood victims
Much of the station's equipment is ruined.
WKCB staff remain optimistic following station flooding
A new Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region from 8 a.m. Sunday until 8 a.m. Monday.
New Flood Watch issued, more heavy rain on the way to wrap up July