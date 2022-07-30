Letcher County Central High School accepting flood victims and donations

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Volunteers from across the county have gathered at Letcher County Central High School to help support flood victims in any way they can.

The high school is offering water, food, clothing, diapers, hygiene products and more to those in need.

“We’re here making sure we can get everybody. We still got people in the community that can’t get out. They’re calling in, and they’re hungry. We got a lot of need here, but there’s a lot of love in our county, and there’s not another county that I’d rather live in than here.” Said Letcher County Central High School Principal Scottie Billiter.

Many volunteers fought the flood waters themselves and helped rescue others.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s unbelievable. From rescuing people out of their homes through the floods to seeing the need. Seeing the people coming up here covered in mud. The only thing they own is the muddy clothes on their back.” Said Jamie Hatton, Letcher County Attorney.

One of the victims there to get supplies was Glen Maxie and his family. Glen physically held his truck from hitting his house for two hours.

“For two hours, the water up to our waist, I was scared.” Said Maxie.

Glen says the impact has left him beyond tears.

“I’ve cried so much. Can’t do it no more.” He said.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off supplies at Letcher County Central High School or at Cane Kitchen. Both are in Whitesburg.

