Leslie County Athletics collecting donations for flood victims

Leslie County Eagles football
Leslie County Eagles football(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - After flooding devasted communities across Eastern Kentucky, the Leslie County Eagles are stepping up.

Athletic director Mark Collett announced that the school would accept donations for flood victims on August 1st and 2nd.

The items needed include water, canned food, cleaning supplies, at-home medical supplies and baby care items.

Items will be accepted Monday, August 1st from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday, August 2nd from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and can be dropped off at the high school gym.

