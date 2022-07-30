Knott County Sportsplex transforms into collection site and shelter for flood victims

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A space dedicated to bringing the community together is doing just that, but in a different way.

The Knott County Sportsplex is operating as a collection site and a shelter as part of the community’s relief efforts.

Ball Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chief Benny Bailey said he is amazed by how the community has showed up and showed out for this operation.

“Our community has been extremely responsive,” said Bailey. “Its somewhat humbling to think that someone comes in, and they lost half of their house, but they feel fortunate enough that they’ve still got half to live in, so they’re bringing in the stuff that they don’t need.”

Bailey added that he and the other volunteers are working with FEMA and the American Red Cross to find more permanent options for people who are displaced, but until then, they are working to do all they can to help the people of Knott County.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Andy Beshear confirms 16 dead, including children, after severe flooding
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Drone video shows devastation from flooding in Eastern Kentucky
Officials with Appalachian Regional Healthcare said 61 employees in southeast Kentucky have...
Several ARH employees unaccounted for following floods
Knott Co. Coroner confirms three more flood-related deaths, state total now 19
Family members tell WYMT Walter Hinkle was one of two victims killed in the flooding in Clay...
Family identifies one of the victims killed by flooding in Clay County

Latest News

The most severe damage our in the area says they saw is at Buckhorn Elementary School. The...
School officials tour flood ravaged Buckhorn Elementary School
letcher high school flood relief
Letcher County Central High School accepting flood victims and donations
Much of the station's equipment is ruined.
WKCB staff remain optimistic following station flooding
A new Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region from 8 a.m. Sunday until 8 a.m. Monday.
New Flood Watch issued, more heavy rain on the way to wrap up July