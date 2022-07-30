Knott Central Basketball cooking for flood victims

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott Central basketball team is giving back to those affected by the flooding in eastern Kentucky.

Saturday, July 30, at 11 a.m., the team will serve burgers and hot dogs as well as chips and drinks in the parking lot at the school.

“As always, our prayers are with you all,” said Coach Casey Huff. “SEKY- we will stand together. This, too, shall pass.”

