Knott Central athletes, coaches host cookout for flood victims

By John Lowe
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - For decades, the people have Knott County have come to Knott County Central High School to cheer on their Patriots.

In a desperate time of need, the Patriots gave back to their cheerleaders by hosting a cookout for those who need a meal.

“This was one thing we could do that was simple,” said KCC head boys basketball coach Casey Huff. “Get hot meals to people. we can’t turn electric back on, we can’t get your bridge fixed right now but if we had the means and the resources we can at least provide you a hot meal and try to get that to you and get you fed for a day. Like I said, it’s not much but I do think it’s a start and we had to get the ball rolling somewhere.”

Knott Central athletic director Justin Amburgey managed to reach the high school for the cookout, his first trip outside of his neighborhood since the floods.

“It’s just unbelievable,” Amburgey said. “I guess just the feeling I get just to know how many people are willing to help out. These players...this is something they wanted to do.”

County school officials say more supplies will be coming to the area on Sunday.

