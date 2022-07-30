Kentucky native wins $1 million from Mega Millions

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday night, the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won by a single ticket in Illinois.

However, a $1 million winner was announced in the Commonwealth.

The ticket was sold in Richmond. It matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball.

“We’re looking forward to greeting Kentucky’s newest millionaire,” said Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville.

The winning numbers from Friday night’s drawing are:

13 – 36 – 45 – 57 – 67 with a Mega Ball of 14.

Security checks will be completed at the store where the winning ticket was sold.

Once those checks are cleared, the name of the store will be released.

The identity of the winner was not released.

The winner was advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which has to be done at the lottery’s headquarters in Louisville.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.