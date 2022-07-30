Highlands ARH giving back to flood victims

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center is lending a helping hand to flood victims.

Saturday from noon until 11 p.m., volunteers are putting together bags of supplies to give to people in the hospital lobby.

The bags include water, food, cleaning items, baby items and other supplies.

“You see such devastation, and you see people whose homes are totally lost and things that we all take for granted every day that they don’t have. It hits close to home and close to your heart,” said volunteer Evelyn Robinette.

An assembly line full of volunteers spent the morning preparing anything a flood victim may need.

Regional CEO Tim Hatfield says it’s all about helping communities devastated by flooding.

He says he hopes people stop by to get what they need.

“No questions asked, so if you have a family member drive in, or a neighbor comes in, they pick up goods and services for you. Our intent is to make a difference in the community,” said Hatfield.

Those in need of supplies can also come Sunday starting at 9 a.m. until 11 p.m.

The flooding is also impacting ARH employees. Officials with Appalachian Regional Healthcare said 68 employees in southeast Kentucky have lost everything, many including their homes.

They also say 16 employees are unaccounted for. They’re hoping this is just because communication is down and they can’t get in touch.

ARH officials say they have learned that another major need is for pillows, blankets, and personal hygiene items for the local shelters that have been put in place.

These items can be dropped off at the ARH Corporate Headquarters at 2260 Executive Drive, Lexington, KY.

You can click here to donate to the ARH Foundation Flood Relief Fund.

