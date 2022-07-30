Hazard native & former UN ambassador pledge to match flood relief donations up to $1 million

Governor Matt Bevin swears in Kelly Craft as U.S. Ambassador to Canada on August 18, 2017, as...
Governor Matt Bevin swears in Kelly Craft as U.S. Ambassador to Canada on August 18, 2017, as Craft's husband, Joe, looks on.(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Two well-known figures in Eastern Kentucky are giving back to the mountains following recent flooding.

Joe Craft, a Hazard native, and his wife, former UN Ambassador Kelly Knight Craft, will match every dollar we raise for the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund up to $1 million.

You can find a link to that organization here.

The couple is well known for their philanthropy efforts. The Crafts donate millions of dollars to organizations that serve those in need.

Joe Craft received an undergraduate degree in accounting in 1972 from the University of Kentucky and then earned a law degree in 1976 from the UK College of Law.

