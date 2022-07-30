Four decade old family owned business destroyed by flooding in Letcher County

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - There is plenty of devastation to go around following a record crest of the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Letcher County.

For one woman, the water not only washed away her business, it took a precious memory from her.

“That Cooper was in front of the tow truck. So the cars, the water was so high it was just floating the cars around,” Debi Sexton from Sexton’s Used Cars said.

The Mini-Cooper Debi is referring to was a gift from her husband two years ago right before he died. It celebrated all of the years of building their business together. Now it is filled with mud.

“The last car that my husband bought me before he passed away. I had it here,” Sexton said.

Sextons Used Cars has been a place for people in Whitesburg to buy vehicles for forty years. Those cars have been displaced and damaged by flood water.

Debi says all of the cars were submerged for hours. One black Impala was moved more than fifty feet while underwater.

“We didn’t know where it was. And then when the water started receding we could see the top of it. And then it finally went down enough for us to get it pushed out of the road.”

Debi said they still are looking for cars that washed away and worry that they might never be able to recover.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Andy Beshear confirms 16 dead, including children, after severe flooding
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Drone video shows devastation from flooding in Eastern Kentucky
Knott Co. Coroner confirms three more flood-related deaths, state total now 19
Family members tell WYMT Walter Hinkle was one of two victims killed in the flooding in Clay...
Family identifies one of the victims killed by flooding in Clay County
Officials with Appalachian Regional Healthcare said 61 employees in southeast Kentucky have...
Several ARH employees unaccounted for following floods

Latest News

Perry County Flea Market Donations - Lucy
Unlikely location bringing people together for flood donations
WYMT Regular Rain
Rain chances winding down for now, more possible later this weekend
‘You just want to sit down and cry. It’s difficult’ Knott County judge-executive reacts to historic flooding
You can take your donation items to either the London or Somerset location on Saturday or...
Two furniture store locations taking up donations to bring to flood victims