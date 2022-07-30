Death toll increases to three in Perry County, all were identified

Hundreds of families have lost their homes to the flash floods in eastern Kentucky.
By Cameron Aaron
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle confirmed one flood victim turned out to be his great aunt.

82-year-old Nellie Mae “Nell” Howard was killed in flash flooding early Thursday morning.

Howard was at her daughter’s home near a creek in the Chavies community.

Engle said the creek had never flooded, but, on Thursday, the water was quick and furious.

58-year-old Patricia Collins was also in the home during the flood, but she survived and was released from the hospital on Saturday.

Collins was in the water for as long as two hours.

Perry County Deputy Coroner Jeff Combs released the names of two more flood victims on Saturday.

78-year-old David Campbell and 73-year-old James Miller were killed during the flood.

Miller was found in debris on KY-550 in the Dwarf community.

Deputy Coroner Combs added there will be a station set up between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at City Hall in Hazard to report missing family members.

