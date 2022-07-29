Wolfe Co. School District stepping up to help flood victims

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The whole Wolfe County School District has stepped up to help people heavily impacted by the floods.

Wolfe County High School, the middle school, and Campton Elementary are functioning as shelters. And while school staff would normally be enjoying the end of summer break, they’re here providing assistance.

“School board members are here. Our school administrators are here. Our janitors are here,” Wolfe County Schools Superintendent Kenny Bell said.

We spoke to people who have lost everything. They’re still trying to process what happened.

“We left and we went down to where my uncle lives. But the time we got down there it was in our house. By the time we left last night to come here it was over our house,” said James Creech, who lives in Breathitt County.

Red Cross volunteers and school staff have been trying to provide as much comfort as they can, giving those who’ve been displaced, clothes, meals, and other vital needs. Despite the devastation, there have been some smiles. People were happy to see professional wrestler the American Giant. He also lost his home in the floods and is starting here at the shelter.

“Honestly, I pray about it day by day. All these things will pass away. It’s going to come back to normal,” The American Giant said.

The superintendent said it’s going to take a community effort to get these people back on their feet and he’s asking people to make donations if they can.

The Kentucky Educational Development Coalition is providing resources to flood victims at Wolfe County Schools. It’s also raising money to help other victims in eastern Kentucky. You can click here to find out how to donate.

