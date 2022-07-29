‘We’re homeless.’ People in Letcher County feel despair following flood

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Communities in Letcher County are faced with destroyed homes and businesses as flood waters begin to recede.

One of the hardest hit communities was Upper Bottom in Whitesburg, which is covered in mud and rocks.

Sandy Banks, who lives in the Upper Bottom community, had to be rescued because the water was rising so fast.

“So I came to the door and by that time it was up under my breezeway,” she said.

Banks’ neighbor Kathy Collins also had to be rescued as the water was running over her porch.

“I had to get up on the chair. And literally standing there waiving at the neighbors to come and rescue me,” Collins said.

The water was so high and thick that her whole property was destroyed. When Collins returned to her house the next day, it was covered in mud.

“Water was holding the door so I couldn’t get in. But last night we did get to go in, and I can tell ya it’s mud. Probably three feet of mud,” she said.

Like many others in the community, Banks and Collins are left with the bare minimum of supplies and resources.

“This is the worst thing that’s happened to me since my husband passed away 13 years ago,” Banks said.

Both Banks and Collins found refuge at a bed and breakfast until they find a permanent residence once again.

For Debi Sexton, who owns Sextons Used Cars in Whitesburg, her business was completely totaled as cars were damaged and washed away. Sexton was unable to reach her business for hours, and when she finally did, water had damaged nearly everything.

”When I was able to get here last evening, this is what I opened the door to (destruction). To our family business that we’ve had for three generations,” she said.

Sexton said they are still looking for some vehicles that the flood washed away.

If you would like to donate to flood victims, you can find resources here.

