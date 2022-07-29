Thousands without power following devastating flooding
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Stronger storms and heavy rain brought down trees and power lines Wednesday evening, leaving many in the dark.
Here is a list of outages as of 4:50 p.m. Friday:
Jackson Energy:
Clay: 121
Lee: 23
Owsley: 38
Total: 182
Kentucky Power:
Breathitt: 1,762
Clay: 10
Floyd: 203
Johnson: 12
Knott: 5,446
Lawrence: 10
Leslie: 916
Letcher: 6,356
Magoffin: 26
Martin: 208
Owsley: 17
Perry: 4,198
Pike: 750
Total: 20,094
Big Sandy RECC:
Floyd: 33
Martin: 5
Johnson: 12
Breathitt: 11
Knott: 44
Total: 105
Licking Valley RECC:
Breathitt: 28
Total: 28
Kentucky Utilities:
Bell: 242
Clay: 281
Wise, VA: 33
Total: 556
To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:
