Thousands without power following devastating flooding

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - Stronger storms and heavy rain brought down trees and power lines Wednesday evening, leaving many in the dark.

Here is a list of outages as of 4:50 p.m. Friday:

Jackson Energy:

Clay: 121

Lee: 23

Owsley: 38

Total: 182

Kentucky Power:

Breathitt: 1,762

Clay: 10

Floyd: 203

Johnson: 12

Knott: 5,446

Lawrence: 10

Leslie: 916

Letcher: 6,356

Magoffin: 26

Martin: 208

Owsley: 17

Perry: 4,198

Pike: 750

Total: 20,094

Big Sandy RECC:

Floyd: 33

Martin: 5

Johnson: 12

Breathitt: 11

Knott: 44

Total: 105

Licking Valley RECC:

Breathitt: 28

Total: 28

Kentucky Utilities:

Bell: 242

Clay: 281

Wise, VA: 33

Total: 556

To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Power

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

South Kentucky RECC

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Marlene Stokely
Several EKY counties reporting damage from ongoing flash flooding
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Drone video shows devastation from flooding in Eastern Kentucky
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
One dead, many still missing in Knott County following overnight flooding
WYMT’s Eastern Kentucky flash flooding on-air coverage
Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Andy Beshear confirms 16 dead, including children, after severe flooding

Latest News

Letcher County flooding
‘We’re homeless.’ People in Letcher County feel despair following flood
Hindman Elementary
Superintendent: Knott County Schools start date delayed, new start date unknown
Former UK quarterback, Eastern Kentucky native Tim Couch encourages people to help
WYMT Regular Rain
Flood Watch lingers for some, rain chances winding down for now