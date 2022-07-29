Thousands without power following devastating flooding

(WYMT) - Stronger storms and heavy rain brought down trees and power lines Wednesday evening, leaving many in the dark.

Here is a list of outages as of 4:50 p.m. Friday:

Jackson Energy:

Clay: 121

Lee: 23

Owsley: 38

Total: 182

Kentucky Power:

Breathitt: 1,762

Clay: 10

Floyd: 203

Johnson: 12

Knott: 5,446

Lawrence: 10

Leslie: 916

Letcher: 6,356

Magoffin: 26

Martin: 208

Owsley: 17

Perry: 4,198

Pike: 750

Total: 20,094

Big Sandy RECC:

Floyd: 33

Martin: 5

Johnson: 12

Breathitt: 11

Knott: 44

Total: 105

Licking Valley RECC:

Breathitt: 28

Total: 28

Kentucky Utilities:

Bell: 242

Clay: 281

Wise, VA: 33

Total: 556

To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Power

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

South Kentucky RECC

