‘That’s just the way we are’: Communities band together following historic flooding in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Communities in Floyd County have been devasted following historic flooding. In Wayland, Garrett and Maytown, homes and businesses were destroyed or damaged by flood waters that were several feet deep.

“People lost their homes, can’t get to their jobs, I mean it’s devastating,” said Katherine Isaac, who lives in the nearby Martin community. “This is probably the worst I’ve ever seen.”

Thankfully, Floyd County officials have not received reports of any deaths due to flood waters.

“As fast as the water came up and everything, we were really fortunate that we didn’t lose any lives this time,” said Jimmy Pratt with the Garrett Volunteer Fire Department.

On Friday, much of the flood waters had receded from Front St. and Magnolia St. in Garrett. Folks in the area have begun handing out bottled water and hot meals to those affected while many are cleaning up their homes and businesses.

“Well, we’re seeing the community pulling together, helping out a lot, it means a lot, everybody helping one another,” said Pratt. “The mud has to be squeegeed out, get it all cleaned up, you gotta Clorox, disinfect everything. It’s a big job to clean up after a flood like this.”

Isaac added that outside help is needed, but folks throughout Eastern Kentucky will surely band together to help one another.

“I’m sure that everybody will pull together, that’s just the way we are,” said Isaac. “They can talk about us hillbillies, but we hold hand in hand when stuff like this happens... and I’m proud to be a hillbilly.”

Isaac also said the city of Martin has been blessed and has not seen the amount of flooding communities such as Garrett have endured.

