Superintendent: Knott County Schools start date delayed, new start date unknown

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hindman Elementary was among the buildings impacted by flooding.

Knott County Superintendent, Brent Hoover says, the destruction is devastating. Right now his team is assessing the damage and working to get the facilities ready to the kids to come back.

“At this time we’re going to delay the start of school. We don’t have a timeline as to when we will be going back to school,” said Hoover. “Those dates are yet to be determined based on preparing our facilities and getting the infrastructure back in place.”

Flooding impacted two other schools in the district, Knott County Central High School and the area technology center.

