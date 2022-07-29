Superintendent: Knott County Schools start date delayed, new start date unknown

Hindman Elementary
Hindman Elementary(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hindman Elementary was among the buildings impacted by flooding.

Knott County Superintendent, Brent Hoover says, the destruction is devastating. Right now his team is assessing the damage and working to get the facilities ready to the kids to come back.

“At this time we’re going to delay the start of school. We don’t have a timeline as to when we will be going back to school,” said Hoover. “Those dates are yet to be determined based on preparing our facilities and getting the infrastructure back in place.”

Flooding impacted two other schools in the district, Knott County Central High School and the area technology center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Marlene Stokely
Several EKY counties reporting damage from ongoing flash flooding
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Drone video shows devastation from flooding in Eastern Kentucky
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
One dead, many still missing in Knott County following overnight flooding
WYMT’s Eastern Kentucky flash flooding on-air coverage
Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Andy Beshear confirms 16 dead, including children, after severe flooding

Latest News

Letcher County flooding
‘We’re homeless.’ People in Letcher County feel despair following flood
Former UK quarterback, Eastern Kentucky native Tim Couch encourages people to help
WYMT Regular Rain
Flood Watch lingers for some, rain chances winding down for now
Knott Co. Coroner confirms three more flood-related deaths, state total now 19