Severe Weather Alert Day: More rain possible to close out the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Flood Watch remains in effect through tonight as rain chances continue.

Today and Tonight

Scattered showers continue across the mountains as we close out the work week. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 10:00 p.m. Be sure to stay weather aware and have a way to receive warnings if they are issued. High temperatures top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s.

A Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region until 10 p.m. Friday. Heavy rain is still possible through then. (WYMT Weather)

Into tonight, isolated showers stick around. Temperatures fall into the mid-60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

The Weekend

Saturday is looking drier for most of us. Isolated showers will be possible, especially along and south of the Hal Rogers Parkway, but many of us will start to dry out. High temperatures top out in the lower-80s with lows falling into the mid-60s.

Another round of showers and storms is likely on Sunday. This could add to our flooding problems across the mountains. We will keep a close eye on it. Highs stay in the upper-70s, and lows fall into the upper-60s.

Next Work Week

Showers and storms stick around into Monday. We stay partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures top out in the upper-70s with lows falling into the upper-60s.

Scattered showers will be possible on Tuesday. We will be warmer with highs soaring into the mid-80s.

We get even warmer by Wednesday. Highs top out in the upper-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. The weather looks to calm down by the middle of the work week as only a small chance of a shower is possible.

Extended Forecast

Summer heat returns by the end of the work week.

Highs reach the upper-80s and lower-90s on Thursday. A stray shower is possible, but most of us stay dry.

Warm weather continues into next Friday with temperatures staying in the mid-and-upper-80s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible, especially during the afternoon and evening.

