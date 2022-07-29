Man who couldn’t remember his name reunited with family, police say

Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man, who says he...
Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man, who says he cannot remember who he is.(Maryland State Police)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BALTIMORE (Gray News) – Police in Maryland said a man who couldn’t remember his identity has been reunited with his family Friday morning.

Maryland State Police said the unidentified man was found last Friday night walking alone along a Baltimore County highway. He required medical attention and told authorities that he could not remember his name, contact information or family.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, but state police said he was still unable to remember his identity. Police asked the public for help identifying the man.

Police posted an update one week later, saying the man has been reunited with his family.

“The family is extremely thankful for the overwhelming help from the public and is asking for privacy at this time,” Maryland State Police wrote in a Facebook post.

Police did not publicly identify the man or elaborate on his injuries.

