Pike County officials update locals on flooding relief efforts

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - “Widespread devastation,” is how Ray Jones, the Pike County Judge-Executive referred to the damage from the flooding in the Big Sandy region.

Jones added several homes and businesses were flooded and the cleanup efforts will most likely be long-term.

He said there are positive things to see in the situation so far, though.

“The silver lining in the cloud is that no one lost their life,” said Jones.

He also said two tractor-trailers full of water have already arrived.

The EM Director, Nee Jackson, said the main priority is to secure safety for people in the region

911 Director CJ Childers said water distribution will be starting Friday at Elkhorn City Fire, Sycamore Fire, Shelby Creek Rescue Squad and the Shelby Valley Fire Department. Cleaning supplies have also been ordered.

