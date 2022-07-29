Perry County looks towards recovery after devastating floods

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - East and West Perry Elementary Schools have become hubs for flood relief in the county.

East Perry Elementary is now a donation point for food and supplies. Those in search of necessities, or just a hot meal, can go there.

“A lot of clothing, a lot of cleaning supplies, shoes, blankets, toothbrushes, tooth paste, deodorant, and then we are also providing hot meals, and we’ve got some non-perishable items.” Said Perry county Superintendent Jonathan Jett.

West Perry has been turned into a shelter. As of 3 p.m. on Friday, it was housing over 50 people.

Donations and shelters are quickly becoming a necessity, as the number of displaced people increases.

Garvey Collins lost his home, as did his sister and cousin, all in the Lost Creek community in Perry County.

“Me and my family we’ve been talking, we haven’t decided on what we are going to do yet. We’ve been staying up there at the church up there.” Said Collins. “Trying to get back on our feet up there and take care of each other.”

Garvey said he is thankful everyone in his area was able to make it to higher ground.

Two Perry County schools have suffered damage from the flooding. Superintendent Jett wasn’t able to specify what was damaged, but that it was ‘extensive.’

If you’d like to donate to the East Perry Elementary, they are listing their needs on their Facebook page here.

