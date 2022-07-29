Peoples Bank pledges to match up to $10K for EKY flood relief

Deadly Flood
Deadly Flood
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Communities in Eastern Kentucky are picking up the pieces following deadly flooding on Thursday.

Now, people across the Commonwealth are looking for ways to help.

Officials with Peoples Bank pledged to match up to $10,000 in donations made to the Appalachian Crisis Aid Fund, housed at Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.

You can donate online here. If you donate, officials said to mention “Peoples Bank match” in the “Additional notes” section.

