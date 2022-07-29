Mandatory evacuation ordered for flood prone areas in the city of Martin

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in one Floyd County city have ordered a mandatory evacuation for those living in flood-prone areas.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Sam Howell and the fire department say rescuers are spread thin and may not be able to get to you quickly.

Officials say if you live on Crackerbottom Road, Dinwood Road, Dingus Bottom Road, the Nelson Frazier Funeral Home area, Brawley Street and any of the other flood-prone streets, you need to evacuate now.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

CITY OF MARTIN, KY FLOOD

MANDATORY EVACUATION FOR CITY OF MARTIN RESIDENTS LIVING IN FLOOD PRONE HOMES:

The time to evacuate is NOW.

Rescues are spread thin, this is a wide spread event that will become more dangerous as the night goes on.

PLEASE EVACUATE CRACKERBOTTOM ROAD NOW!

Tell your friends living on Dinwood Road, Dingus Bottom Road, Nelson Frazier Funeral Home area Brawley Street, Crackerbottom Road, and any of the other flood prone streets.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.