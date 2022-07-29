Looking for resources? Here is where people affected by flooding can go

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Many people across Eastern Kentucky were affected by devastating flooding early Thursday morning.

You can find local shelters here.

Here is a list of resources and donation drop-off/pick-up locations in our hardest-hit counties:

GOODWILL INDUSTRIES OF KENTUCKY:

KENTUCKY DEPARTMENT FOR MEDICAID SERVICES:

For health care resources and support, including medications:

People in a 1915c HCBS waiver program should call (844) 784-5614 or email 1915cWaiverHelpDesk@ky.gov. For HCBS waiver pharmacy help, call Magellan at 1-800-635-2570.

If you have a Managed Care Organization (MCO) such as Aetna, Anthem, Humana, Passport by Molina, UnitedHealthcare or WellCare, you should call your MCO member services listed on your member card for help or dial the following numbers:

Aetna: 1-855-300-5528

Anthem: 1-855-690-7784

Humana: 1-800-444-9137

Passport by Molina: 1-800-578-0603

WellCare: 1-877-389-9457

UnitedHealthcare: 1-866-293-1796

For MCO pharmacy help, call MedImpact at (800) 210-7628

PERRY COUNTY:

East Perry Elementary School is accepting non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, water, clothing and baby supplies.

Members of the community are accepting any donations at the Hazard Flea Market until Sunday.

CLAY COUNTY:

Tim Short Chevrolet of Manchester is accepting water, canned food, cleaning supplies, baby supplies, diapers and wipes. If you would like to donate, you can drop things off at the dealership through this weekend.

