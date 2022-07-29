‘I can’t thank my God enough’: Neighbor rescues couple from flooding car

VIRGIE, Ky. (WYMT) - When floodwaters poured through the Virgie community this week, no one knew what to expect.

“I’ve lived here for four years and I’ve never seen the water up like this,” said Rita Bartley.

Bartley and her husband came home Wednesday night after a long day of doctor’s appointments, only to find themselves back in the emergency room that night. Her husband, James, is confined to a hospital bed in their living room and requires a wheelchair to get around.

By 1 a.m., finally home again, a powerful rainstorm forced them to sit in their car as they waited out the weather.

“But it was so hard that I couldn’t get the wheelchair out and get it pushed up the handicap ramp by myself,” said Rita. “So he told me, we’ll be okay if we just sleep in the car tonight.”

The plan was to get some rest until the rain stopped, then head inside. A little while later, Rita was woken up by water.

“I said, James, I think our car’s leaking,” she said. “And I open my car door and was surrounded by water.”

The sight shocked her since the river level was not high when they got home. She immediately called 9-1-1.

“I just knew we were gonna sit in that car and drown,” she recalled. “I just sat there and prayed.”

As they waited for help, she decided to call on her neighbor, who was able to get both of them to safety as the water rose waist-deep in the car.

“We were scared. I can’t thank my God enough,” she said. “Things could have been so much worse. Yes. My purse, everything was in the car that we lost. ‘But we didn’t lose our lives. God spared us. And I can’t thank Him enough. I’ll never be able to thank Him enough.”

Although the couple will have to find new transportation to get James to his appointments, they feel blessed to be together, thanks to the kindness of a neighbor and the grace of God. She said other neighbors have also stepped up to show love, even as they deal with their own devastation, but she believes it takes special people to answer a call like the one she made that night.

“I feel that he was just a guardian angel to us. You know, there’s a lot of people that would not have risked their lives to do that,” she said. “My life was spared, my husband’s life was spared. And that tells me God still has purpose for me.”

