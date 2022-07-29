Governor Andy Beshear to visit Perry County to assess flood damage

Governor Andy Beshear spoke to WKYT Thursday about the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is expected to visit Perry County on Friday to assess the flood damage.

The Governor is also expected to give an update on the state and federal response to the crisis.

He is going to be joined by FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. The pair are going to fly into Wendell H. Ford airport, near Hazard, at around 10 a.m.

Rocky Adkins, Senior Advisor to the Governor, and state and local officials are also expected to be in attendance.

The Governor has opened an online portal to donate to the ‘Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.’ The website to donate is TeamEKYFloodReliefFund.ky.gov.

