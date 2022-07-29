Goodwill offering vouchers to Eastern Kentucky flood victims

Goodwill
Goodwill(PRNewswire)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Goodwill Industries of Kentucky will soon be providing vouchers to flood victims at two Eastern Kentucky stores.

The stores in Hazard and Prestonsburg will have the vouchers.

The vouchers, worth $50, are to help people in need because of the deadly flooding.

There are no requirements to receive a voucher, and they will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Officials with Goodwill did not specify when the vouchers will arrive at the two stores, but you can stay updated on their Facebook page.

The address for the Hazard store is 154 Commerce Drive, Hazard, KY 41701.

The address for the Prestonsburg store is 355 Village Drive, Prestonsburg, KY 41653.

