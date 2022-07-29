Former UK quarterback, Eastern Kentucky native Tim Couch encourages people to help

(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky native and former University of Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch said it is devastating to see the flash flooding that hit the region.

Couch said his family in Letcher and Leslie counties are safe.

For him, it hits home to see families devastated by the flood. He says he wants to help in any way he can.

“Unbelievable. Just like everyone else you see that and it just breaks your heart when you see people doing whatever they have to do to survive,” said Couch. “They’re up on top of roofs just trying to do anything they possibly can to take care of their children and families and get them out of harm’s way.”

Couch is encouraging people to get involved in relief efforts or donate if they can.

